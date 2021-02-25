Naples Underground Route Reopens Despite COVID-19

Internationally renowned site has re-opened for visits from Monday to Friday by following all safety regulations, while Saturday and Sunday, they will remain closed, in line with all other museums and places of culture in the city

Italy has managed to get the pandemic under control and is moving on with life, in what will hopefully soon be a post-COVID world

Narrow paths, such as tunnels, are now optional, to allow for safe physical distancing measures to be observed





Many of the tourist, cultural heritage, and historical sites are reopening to the public, some even with minor upgrades and accommodations for pandemic regulations. One such site is Naples Underground (Napoli Sotterranea) in Piazza San Gaetano, located in the historic center of Naples UNESCO heritage, which reopened its doors to visitors on January 17th, 2021.

Naples Underground (Napoli Sotterranea) has been open for over 30 years in Naples and is located in via dei Tribunali on the Decumano Maggiore in Naples, a few steps from via San Gregorio Armeno. Internationally renowned, this site has re-opened for visits from Monday to Friday by following all safety regulations, while Saturday and Sunday, they will remain closed, in line with all other museums and places of culture in the city.

The Naples Underground Association, founded and run by lead speleologist Enzo Albertini, advises visitors to wear comfortable shoes and follow the instructions on the website. Narrow paths, such as tunnels, are now optional, to allow for safe physical distancing measures to be observed. Additionally, until the end of the pandemic period, the guided tours will be governed by an online booking system and the protocols reported on the website must be followed by visitors, such as temperature measurement, mask-wearing, hand sanitization, etc.