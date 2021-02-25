IGLTA partners with Copenhagen 2021 supporting WorldPride and EuroGames

LGBTQ+ tourism and operators will be linked in with the upcoming Copenhagen 2021 through the extensive IGLTA+ Travel Association network. This event includes WorldPride and EuroGames that is taking place this fall in Denmark and Sweden.

IGLTA will explore the relationship between human rights advocacy and the tourism industry. Copenhagen 2021 is an opportunity for the travel industry to see how it can contribute to global equality. Both travelers and tourism professionals around the world can support the relationship between advocacy and travel, especially during the Human Rights Forum.

Through a partnership, the international IGLTA+ Travel Association will promote Copenhagen 2021 as a media partner to its extensive network of LGBTQ+ tourism businesses and operators, confirming Copenhagen and Malmö’s status as a leading destination for LGBTQ+ travelers for 2021 and beyond. Copenhagen 2021 encompasses organizers of WorldPride and EuroGames taking place in Denmark and Sweden in August.



With human rights being a key theme running through all Copenhagen 2021 events, IGLTA will also use the partnership as an opportunity to explore the relationship between human rights advocacy and the tourism industry, especially during the Human Rights Forum.

Chair of Copenhagen 2021 Katja Moesgaard said: “Few international LGBTQ+ bodies are as well-known and respected as IGLTA and we are delighted that they have seen the opportunity in Copenhagen 2021 WorldPride and EuroGames not only to promote our cities as amazing destinations for LGBTQ+ people, but also to consider how the travel industry can contribute to global equality.

“Like many industries, the travel sector has been hit hard by the global pandemic and IGLTA’s support alongside our careful planning and roadmap towards August shows that we are on the right track for an outstanding WorldPride and EuroGames celebration. We are confident many people can join us this summer to put the last 18 months behind us and focus on the future.”

IGLTA President and CEO John Tanzella said: “We are proud to support continued global visibility for WorldPride and EuroGames, events that actively unite LGBTQ+ travelers around culture, sports and equality.

“IGLTA has been a partner of WorldPride hosts since 2014—and a supporter since it began in Rome in 2000—but the unity created by Copenhagen 2021 will have even greater meaning after so much isolation. We look forward to sharing the events with travelers and tourism professionals around the world and highlighting the relationship between advocacy and travel during the Human Rights Forum.”

