One Year rebuilding.travel: Are your interests included?

We are rebuilding the global travel and tourism industry. We are all in this together. There are new leaders, new people joining in, and you should be part of it.

Rebuilding.travel will be one year old on March 5 and you can be part of the discussion. Planned on the sidelines of ITB 2020 in Berlin, ITB was cancelled, but rebuilding.travel took place at the Grand Hyatt Hotel Berlin on March 5, 2020. A year later, more than 1200 tourism industry leaders and 127 have joined the discussion. You are invited to be part of this important discussion by the World Tourism Network on what was, what is, and what will be the future of travel and tourism. To have your interests represented, tourism professionals are invited to join.

The largest and oldest discussion of tourism industry members in 127 countries is going strong. On March 5, the World Tourism Network will commemorate one year since the first global discussion on the rebuilding of the travel and tourism industry. “We are all in this together,” said Juergen Steinmetz, founder and chairman of WTN. “Therefore, every member of the extended travel and tourism industry should be part of this discussion. We are rebuilding this industry.”



At the March 5 meeting, eTurboNews invited a group of tourism professionals to the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Berlin to discuss the best response of the travel and tourism industry on the new Coronavirus threat. The event was coordinated with PATA, the African Tourism Board, and the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Center mid-February 2020, but days before ITB Berlin 2020 was cancelled .

The meeting took place and was the first global discussion on a response to COVID19 from tourism by the global travel and tourism industry .

Rebuilding.travel launched and over the next 6 months grew to have members in more than 100 countries. In December 2020, rebuilding.travel was structured and the World Tourism Network (WTN) was formed.

Currently, 1274 tourism leaders in 127 countries ahve formed 13 different interest groups and is continuing the discussion on rebuilding travel and tourism.

On March 5, 2021, tourism leaders will reflect on the year and give hints to what to expect for travel and tourism moving forward.

World Tourism Network welcomes suggestions for presentation and speakers. Go to https://wtn.travel/contact/ to submit your ideas.

There will be limited space for participants joining the Q&A event.

Registration is now open.

March 5, 2021:



– 07.00 am London Time click here

– 06.00 pm London Time click here

More on this and other events: www.worldtourismevents.com

More on World Tourism Network: www.wtn.travel