Thai Airlines Association names inaugural President

Along with organizing the association meeting to discuss guidelines and measures to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 situation, the Thai Airlines Association appointed its inaugural President, Mr. Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, President of Bangkok Airways.

Initial meeting discusses guidelines and various measures to reduce the impact on airline members from the COVID-19 situation. Members develop proposals to present to government include providing vaccinations for front-line airline employees, who are considered the gateway in welcoming foreign tourists to the country. Association to also propose reconsideration of a vaccine passport policy.

Thai Airlines Association which was jointly established by 7 airlines including Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Thai Smile Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, and Thai Vietjet, announced the appointment of Mr. Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, President of Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited, (3rd from right in the photo) to be the first president of the association.



Also announced were the Vice Presidents of the Association, who are the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of member airlines and represent the association committee who are executive representatives from all 7 airlines, along with organizing the association meeting, in order to inform the scope of board operations which includes guidelines and measures to reduce the impact of the members’ airlines from the COVID-19 situation. The meeting was held at Meeting Room 1, Floor 19, of Bangkok Airways Headquarters.

This meeting was organized for the first time with an important agenda. Firstly, informing the purpose of the association, discussing guidelines and various measures to reduce the impact on airline members from the COVID-19 situation, as well as developing the member’s proposals to the Thai Government such as a proposed vaccination against COVID-19 for front line airline employees, which are considered the gateway in welcoming foreign tourists to the country, a proposal for the government to reconsider the vaccine passport policy in order to drive Thai tourism forward while restoring trust from international tourists, and various proposals of measures and guidelines for airlines to be better prepared to welcome foreign tourists back to Thailand.

The main objectives Thai Airline Association, established on January 25, 2021, are as follows:

To develop airline services in Thailand in order to achieve sustainable standards and to strengthen the aviation industry in Thailand.

Integrate development to promote and support government agencies for the development of aviation and tourism.

Conduct or support a program to produce of “knowledge packs” related to aviation and tourism, including joint research and development to enhance the aviation industry in Thailand.

Promote, support and collaborate with other charitable organizations for the public benefit.

List of President of the Association, Vice Presidents of the Association, and Board

President – Mr. Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, President of Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited

Vice President – Ms. Charita Leelayudth, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Smile Airways Limited

Vice President – Mr. Aswin Yangkirativorn, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Lion Air

Vice President – Mr. Woranate Laprabang, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Vietjet

Vice President – Mr. Nadda Buranasiri, Chief Executive Officer of Thai AirAsia X

Vice President – Mr. Santisuk Klongchaiya, Chief Executive Officer of Thai AirAsia

Hostess – Ms. Sayada Benjakul, Corporate Affair Director of Thai Vietjet

Treasurer – Mrs. Nednapang Teeravas, Chief Customer Service Officer of Thai Smile Airways

Registrar – Mr. Tul Midewan, Senior Vice President, Revenue Management of Nok Air

Foreign Affairs – Ms. Nuntaporn Komonsittivej, Head of Commercial of Thai Lion Air

Public Relations – Ms. Plernpis Kosolutasarn, Director – Marketing Activity and Tourism Associate of Bangkok Airways

Secretary – Mr. Krid Pattanasan, Head of Government Relations, Thai AirAsia

#rebuildingtravel