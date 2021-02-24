Vaccine, Tourism, Politics: A Realistic View by a Minister, who is Resilient and a Hero

Organization in charge of global tourism like UNWTO had been criticized to act helpless in addressing the global COVID-19 crisis the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre takes the challenge.

When hurricanes devastated Caribbean nations in 2017 this tourism minister got busy minimizing the damage. When hurricanes hit again in the same minister asked the tourism world to step up and face any type of challenge together.



The Montego Bay Declaration signed at a UNWTO conference in 2018 called for the establishment of an entity to address tourism disruptions.

With the help of engaged students and faculties in University of the West Indies in Jamaica, the Hon. Tourism of Jamaica, Edmund Bartlett announced the creation of the first Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre. Years later centers were established in Malta, Kenya, Nepal, Japan and other countries around the world.

Little did the world know about Coronavirus at that time, but this minister had already brought the world together and his small government had paid for it.

The outbreak of Coronavirus in 2020 was a big setback for Jamaica. Instead of giving in, this minister reached out to the best in tourism safety and security. Not only did he help the image of his country , but he managed to keep tourism running in most impossible times.

Mr. Bartlett was awarded the Tourism Hero title by the World Tourism Network for his contribution to his country and the world.

Jamaica like any other island republic relies heavily on income generated by the travel and tourism industry. With his strong believe local issues are best resolved within a global approach, Jamaicas Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett is seen everywhere as a global leader and the person behind tourism resilience.

Working tirelessly to minimize the suffering of the travel and tourism world due to COVID-19, Minister Bartlett has always been looking for out of the box opportunities. Not only did he manage to establish new markets by establishing flights from Jamaica to Nigeria, but his hope for tourism is in the development of the vaccine. The only downfall is slow distribution

Today the Hon. Minister Bartlett will speak about vaccine politics, global priorities and destination realities on behalf of the center. A discussion with international experts is moderated by Professor Lloyd Waller, Chair of the Global Tourism and Resilience Management, based in Jamaica.

Here is Minister Bartlett’s take: