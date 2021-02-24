Hawaii Tourism excited about Oahu opening further as of Thursday
Not only the travel and tourism industry welcomes this move by Honolulu to move the island of Oahu from tier 2 to tier 3.
Today Honolulu Mayor Blangiardi asked Hawaii Governor to authorize for Honolulu to move from tier 2 to tier 3.
Tier 3 is allowing restaurants to serve with full capacity and lifts a lot of the other restrictions in place due to COVID-19.
The tier 3 regulation would start midnight on Thursday morning.
Meetings are now allowed for up to 10 people. This also counts for sightseeing, skydiving, and other tours.
Golf courses can operate with more capacity.
Groups of 10 can now be together on the beach and at parties.
Nightclubs and bars remain closed.
In order to maintain the tier 3 status the daily case count for new reported infection should not exceed 49. The test positive rate should not exceed 2.49%
This is welcoming news not only for residents, but also for the visitors industry in the Aloha State.
The mayor thanked residents today for their sacrifices and discipline in getting to this stage. He told media in a press conference today, that 70,000 new vaccines just arrived in Hawaii.