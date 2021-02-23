Halifax’s first five-star hotel opens this summer

Designed by Nova Scotia’s celebrated architect Brian MacKay-Lyons of MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects Ltd, Muir’s contemporary design honors traditional materials and craftsmanship.

The new five-star property, set to open in summer 2021, is the latest addition to Nova Scotia’s accommodation offering and the centerpiece of the new district on the historic Halifax waterfront, Queen’s Marque.



More than a refined hotel, Muir is a gracious host, a one-of-a-kind destination and a true cultural beacon for Halifax and beyond. Inspired by the enduring spirit, culture and character of Nova Scotia – and part of Marriott International’s Autograph Hotel Collection – Muir (meaning ‘the sea’ in Scottish Gaelic) will warmly welcome guests to a distinctly Nova Scotian, and wholly uncommon, refined hospitality experience.

Designed by Nova Scotia’s celebrated architect Brian MacKay-Lyons of MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects Ltd, Muir’s contemporary design honors traditional materials and craftsmanship. Each of the 109 rooms, thoughtfully curated by Studio Munge, offer comfort and serenity and feature bespoke furniture and lighting, designed and finely crafted in Canada, and inspired by a modern east coast aesthetic.

Throughout the entire district, guests and locals can explore a public art collection. Featuring sculptures, installations and impressive landscape architecture, the district inspires connection to the region and includes 10 massive granite steps that descend directly into the Atlantic Ocean and the Light Chocks – two glowing columns that light the entrance to the hotel, their design a modern nod to the Fresnel lens used in lighthouses throughout North America. While the hotel has its own art gallery that will have rotating exhibits and is available for special gatherings, each hotel room will also feature an original landscape painting and pottery. Locally curated, the entire collection is inspired by the people and geography of the Atlantic Canada region and features acclaimed local and international artists.

The Queen’s Marque District is a combination of sense of place, refined luxury living, thoughtful, curated amenities, services, and art. The new multi-use development is set within the beating heart of the waterfront and the urban core. Located at the historic site of Queen’s Landing in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the district is steeped in the rich seafaring, mercantile and entrepreneurial spirit of the region.

Bordering Prince, Lower Water, and George Streets and the harbor itself, Queen’s Marque features Muir Hotel, innovative commercial offices, luxury leased residences, and ample retail, food and beverage spaces, plus expansive public space, including three public plazas and thoughtfully curated art installations.