Vancouver Convention Center announces new Director of Facilities Management

The Vancouver Convention Center is pleased to welcome Don Marcellus as its new Director of Facilities Management following an extensive recruitment search across North America.



Don joins the Convention Center with 15 years of leadership experience in facilities operations and maintenance, as well as an extensive technical background as a professional engineer.

“We are thrilled to have Don join our organization and lead our Facilities Management team,” said Craig Lehto, General Manager, Vancouver Convention Center. “Now more than ever, it is vital that we strengthen the capabilities of our two buildings as we work to support the safe return of clients and guests. With Don’s leadership and considerable expertise, we will be able to further our organization’s ability to innovate and operate sustainably during this unprecedented time for our industry.”

Most recently, Don worked at BC Ferries overseeing and directing the efforts of the Tsawwassen Terminal Maintenance group, supporting operations in Delta, Richmond, and on Galiano Island.

“I am excited to be a part of the Vancouver Convention Center team, and look forward to contributing to the innovation and excellence that the facility is recognized for globally,” said Marcellus.

After extensive consultation with health authorities and other partners, the Convention Center has implemented a comprehensive safety plan to help inform current and future business activity held at the facility.