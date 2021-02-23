Ukraine International Airlines resumes flights to Baku, Azerbaijan

Until the end of April, Ukraine International Airline plans to operate flights to Heydar Aliyev Airport on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

UIA to resume flights to Baku from March 13, 2021

Restart will resume direct flights between the capitals of Ukraine and Azerbaijan

Until the end of April, UIA plans to operate flights to Baku twice a week

Ukraine International Airlines is pleased to announce the possibility of resuming flights to Baku from March 13, 2021. Restart will resume direct flights between the capitals of Ukraine and Azerbaijan, and will also provide passengers from different regions of Ukraine with convenient connections in Kyiv.



Until the end of April, UIA plans to operate flights to Heydar Aliyev Airport twice a week on Tuesday and Saturday.

Currently, only citizens of Azerbaijan, employees and heads of diplomatic missions and consulates in Azerbaijan and members of their families, foreigners with a residence permit, family members of a resident (children, parents, spouse / spouse with documents confirming family ties) are allowed to enter Azerbaijan, provided negative result of a PCR test, which was taken in an accredited laboratory “IMMD” no more than 48 hours before departure. A mandatory requirement is the presence of a printed negative test result for COVID-19, which contains a QR code, which makes it possible to electronically verify the document in accordance with the requirements of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

In turn, travelers from Baku to the cities of Ukraine will need only to have an insurance policy covering the cost of treatment for COVID-19.