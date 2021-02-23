Web Analytics Made Easy - StatCounter
eTurboNews Stats
Search

Sayaji Hotels appoints new GM

Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor Linda Hohnholz, eTN editorFebruary 23, 2021 20:38
Sayaji Hotels appoints new GM

Sayaji Hotels Ltd. has appointed Mr. Amit Gera as the new General Manager Operations. An alumnus of IHM Shimla, Mr. Gera is a passionate hospitality professional with 20+ years of work experience in operations.

AfrikaansShqipአማርኛالعربيةՀայերենAzərbaycan diliEuskaraБеларуская моваবাংলাBosanskiБългарскиCatalàCebuanoChichewa简体中文繁體中文CorsuHrvatskiČeština‎DanskNederlandsEnglishEsperantoEestiFilipinoSuomiFrançaisFryskGalegoქართულიDeutschΕλληνικάગુજરાતીKreyol ayisyenHarshen HausaŌlelo Hawaiʻiעִבְרִיתहिन्दीHmongMagyarÍslenskaIgboBahasa IndonesiaGaeligeItaliano日本語Basa Jawaಕನ್ನಡҚазақ тіліភាសាខ្មែរ한국어كوردی‎КыргызчаພາສາລາວLatinLatviešu valodaLietuvių kalbaLëtzebuergeschМакедонски јазикMalagasyBahasa MelayuമലയാളംMalteseTe Reo MāoriमराठीМонголဗမာစာनेपालीNorsk bokmålپښتوفارسیPolskiPortuguêsਪੰਜਾਬੀRomânăРусскийSamoanGàidhligСрпски језикSesothoShonaسنڌيසිංහලSlovenčinaSlovenščinaAfsoomaaliEspañolBasa SundaKiswahiliSvenskaТоҷикӣதமிழ்తెలుగుไทยTürkçeУкраїнськаاردوO‘zbekchaTiếng ViệtCymraegisiXhosaיידישYorùbáZulu

Prior to this, he was associated with Hilton Chennai as Director of Operations and has previously worked with brands like Oberoi Cecil Shimla, Marriott Mumbai, Taj Fort Aguada (Goa), Leela  Palace Bangalore, Sheraton Bangalore, Radisson Blu Jaipur, Crowne Plaza Ahmedabad, and Hilton Bangalore.

Sayaji Hotels are a group of luxury 5-star hotels across India located in Indore, Pune, Bhopal, Vadodara, Raipur, Kolhapur, Gurugram, and Rajkot.

Recently, India authorities announced the introduction of a vaccination certificate for tourists. This certificate is intended to simplify and stimulate tourism development by building confidence among people, making it easier for travelers to move around.

#rebuildingtravel

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱

CATEGORIES