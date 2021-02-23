Sayaji Hotels appoints new GM

Sayaji Hotels Ltd. has appointed Mr. Amit Gera as the new General Manager Operations. An alumnus of IHM Shimla, Mr. Gera is a passionate hospitality professional with 20+ years of work experience in operations.



Prior to this, he was associated with Hilton Chennai as Director of Operations and has previously worked with brands like Oberoi Cecil Shimla, Marriott Mumbai, Taj Fort Aguada (Goa), Leela Palace Bangalore, Sheraton Bangalore, Radisson Blu Jaipur, Crowne Plaza Ahmedabad, and Hilton Bangalore.

Sayaji Hotels are a group of luxury 5-star hotels across India located in Indore, Pune, Bhopal, Vadodara, Raipur, Kolhapur, Gurugram, and Rajkot.

