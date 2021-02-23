Thompson Hollywood hotel announces key leadership appointments

Thompson Hollywood luxury boutique hotel will be managed by Hyatt and will join Hyatt’s guest loyalty program

New hotel announces new executive team members

Team will be led by Mathew Pargament and Sade Lee

The luxury boutique hotel will be managed by Hyatt

Debuting this Spring, Thompson Hollywood is pleased to announce the appointments of new executive team members, Mathew Pargament as Managing Director and Sade Lee as Director of Sales & Marketing. As hospitality veterans, this team will usher in the exciting development within the Vinyl District, a historic project by Relevant Group that is breathing new life into the city.



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

As Managing Director, Mathew Pargament will oversee overall operations and development of the hotel. He holds over two decades of executive leadership within celebrated lifestyle, luxury and independent hotel brands including Palms Casino Resort, SBE Entertainment Group (formerly Morgans Hotel Group), and The Standard Spa, Miami Beach. Prior to joining Thompson Hollywood, Pargament led the high-profile opening of The Miami Beach EDITION, known as the brand’s first hotel in the United States.

Sade Lee will join Thompson Hollywood as the Director of Sales & Marketing with the goal of providing optimal visibility for the new hotel. Possessing over 14 years of hospitality experience working with an acclaimed portfolio of brands including Proper Hospitality, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide (W Brand), she has particular acumen in launching hotels, marketing efforts and exceeding sales targets. Most recently, Lee served as Director of Sales and Marketing at Proper Hospitality, where she assisted in the successful openings of The Hotel June and Downtown LA Proper while fostering the growth of San Francisco Proper.

“We are very fortunate to have the leadership of Matthew and Sade as we embark on the historic opening of Thompson Hollywood,” says Dan Daley, Chief Operating Officer of Relevant Group.“Their collective experiences in building hotel profiles within key metropolitan markets will serve as assets and we’re excited for the momentum that is to come.”

Owned by Relevant Group, Thompson Hollywood luxury boutique hotel will be managed by Hyatt and will join Hyatt’s guest loyalty program, World of Hyatt.