Wyndham launches La Quinta brand in the Middle East

Newest addition showcases commitment to grow the La Quinta brand internationally as it enters its ninth country

Wyndham opens new hotel in historic area of Dubai

La Quinta by Wyndham Dubai Bur Dubai expected to open in March 2021

The hotel marks 75th La Quinta property to open since Wyndham acquired the brand in 2018

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts today announced the debut of its La Quinta by Wyndham brand in the Middle East with a new 100-room property in Dubai. Expected to open in March 2021, La Quinta by Wyndham Dubai Bur Dubai will be centrally located in the historic Bur Dubai district.



Wyndham continues to expand the La Quinta brand – a leading upper-midscale brand with nearly 940 hotels offering contemporary design, thoughtful amenities and friendly service – throughout the world. This hotel marks the 75th La Quinta property to open since Wyndham acquired the brand in 2018. La Quinta has now expanded to nine countries: Canada, Chile, Colombia, Honduras, Mexico, Turkey, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States. The brand has also announced plans to open eight new La Quinta hotels in the Dominican Republic.

The new Dubai property is located in one of the city’s bustling commercial hubs offering easy access to leisure attractions, including the Dubai Cruise Terminal at Port Rashid, The Dubai Mall, the Dubai Frame and Jumeirah Mosque, as well as business hotspots such as the Dubai World Trade Center and the city’s financial district.

Dimitris Manikis, President Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa (EMEA), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are on a strong growth trajectory for La Quinta by Wyndham, and this latest addition further highlights our commitment to expand the brand in EMEA and around the world. Dubai is one of the most sought out destinations for travelers from all corners of the globe, making it the ideal location to launch La Quinta in the market. This property perfectly complements our portfolio of over 60 hotels in the Middle East and Africa and we look forward continuing to grow our robust pipeline in the region.”