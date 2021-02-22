Air France loves Germany after allowing travel to French Overseas Territories

French beaches in the Indian Ocean, Caribbean and South Pacific are reopening to German tourists, and Air France KLM loves it

Guadeloupe, Martinique, La Reunion, French Polynesia are now open for Germans to visit KLM and Air France are providing direct air links to the Caribbean, Indian Ocean and Pacific French territories KLM will offer the first ever non stop flight from Amsterdam to Curacao

The German Government lifted travel warnings for several French Overseas Territories, making i possible for German citizens to visit



Guadeloupe Martinique La Reunion French Polynesia

Air France and KLM are offering in the current winter flight schedule as well as in Summer flight schedule best connections from Germany via Paris-Charles de Gaulle or Amsterdam to the islands in the Pacific, the Caribbean and the Indian Ocean.

Air France is connecting Papeete on the Pacific island of Tahiti in French Polynesia once a week from Paris-Charles de Gaulle. From Paris-Charles de Gaulle there is also an additional year-round connections from Paris-Orly to the French Caribbean (to Pointe-à- Pitre in Guadeloupe and Fort-de-France in Martinique) and a on the island of Reunion (Saint-Denis de La Réunion) in the Indian Ocean.

The connection between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and the French Caribbean will have seven weekly flights in the 2021 summer flight schedule

France for the first time ever will offer a non-stop flight from April 6, 2021. KLM flies daily from Amsterdam nonstop to Curacao.