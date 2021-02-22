List of Airlines operating Boeing 777 after United Airlines second engine incident
Two engine incidents on United Airlines, both on B777, both on flights to Hawaii, no crash but close
Both United Airlines B777 flights were bound for the Aloha State of Hawaii. Both flights had issues with a Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines. How many more airlines are in danger?
- Two incidents both on United Airlines flights to Hawaii may ground the Boeing 777 aircraft operated by many international carriers
- This list of airlines operating flights with a Boeing 777 is extensive, many may be relying on the Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines
- A third loss of power incident on Delta Airlines from 2015 may be related to a similar reason.
United Airlines was one of the first airlines that put safety over revenue when ordering its 24 Boeing 777 out of service as of immediately.
The reason was an incident on United Airlines Flight 328 from Denver to Honolulu yesterday. One of the engines exploded and parts of it slammed into front yards and parks, damaging homes in the Broomfield, Colorado.
The following airlines are currently operating the Boeing 777 and are listed as such on the Boeing website. Many of them may have the Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines.
- AerCap
- Aeroflot
- AeroLogic
- Aeromexico
- Air Austral
- Air Canada
- Air China
- Air France
- Air India
- Air Lease Corporation
- Air New Zealand
- Alitalia
- All Nippon Airways
- American Airlines
- Asiana Airlines
- Austrian Airlines
- Biman Bangladesh Airlines
- BOC Aviation
- British Airways
- Cathay Pacific
- Ceiba Air
- China Airlines
- China Cargo Airlines
- China Eastern Airlines
- China Southern Airlines
- Delta Air Lines
- Dubai Aerospace Enterprise
- EGYPTAIR
- El Al Israel Airlines
- Emirates
- Ethiopian Airlines
- Etihad Airways
- EVA Air
- FedEx
- Garuda Indonesia
- GE Capital Aviation Services
- Guggenheim Aviation Partners
- Hong Kong Airlines
- Interpid Iraqi Airways
- Japan Airlines Group
- Kenya Airways
- KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
- Korean Air
- Kuwait Airways
- LATAM Airlines
- Lufthansa Cargo
- Malaysia Airlines
- Mid East Jet
- Novus Aviation Capital
- Pakistan International Airlines
- Philippine Airlines
- Qatar Airways
- Royal Brunei
- Saudia
- Scoot
- Singapore Airlines
- Southern Air
- Swiss
- TAAG
- TAM
- Thai Airways
- TNT Airlines
- Turkish Airlines
- Turkmenistan Airlines
- United Airlines
- Vietnam Airlines
- Virgin Australia
Actually United Airlines had two reasons to be the first to take its Boeing 777 out of service for right now.
Click here to continue reading