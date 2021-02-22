List of Airlines operating Boeing 777 after United Airlines second engine incident

Both United Airlines B777 flights were bound for the Aloha State of Hawaii. Both flights had issues with a Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines. How many more airlines are in danger?

Two incidents both on United Airlines flights to Hawaii may ground the Boeing 777 aircraft operated by many international carriers This list of airlines operating flights with a Boeing 777 is extensive, many may be relying on the Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines A third loss of power incident on Delta Airlines from 2015 may be related to a similar reason.

United Airlines was one of the first airlines that put safety over revenue when ordering its 24 Boeing 777 out of service as of immediately.



The reason was an incident on United Airlines Flight 328 from Denver to Honolulu yesterday. One of the engines exploded and parts of it slammed into front yards and parks, damaging homes in the Broomfield, Colorado.



The following airlines are currently operating the Boeing 777 and are listed as such on the Boeing website. Many of them may have the Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines.

AerCap

Aeroflot

AeroLogic

Aeromexico

Air Austral

Air Canada

Air China

Air France

Air India

Air Lease Corporation

Air New Zealand

Alitalia

All Nippon Airways

American Airlines

Asiana Airlines

Austrian Airlines

Biman Bangladesh Airlines

BOC Aviation

British Airways

Cathay Pacific

Ceiba Air

China Airlines

China Cargo Airlines

China Eastern Airlines

China Southern Airlines

Delta Air Lines

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise

EGYPTAIR

El Al Israel Airlines

Emirates

Ethiopian Airlines

Etihad Airways

EVA Air

FedEx

Garuda Indonesia

GE Capital Aviation Services

Guggenheim Aviation Partners

Hong Kong Airlines

Interpid Iraqi Airways

Japan Airlines Group

Kenya Airways

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Korean Air

Kuwait Airways

LATAM Airlines

Lufthansa Cargo

Malaysia Airlines

Mid East Jet

Novus Aviation Capital

Pakistan International Airlines

Philippine Airlines

Qatar Airways

Royal Brunei

Saudia

Scoot

Singapore Airlines

Southern Air

Swiss

TAAG

TAM

Thai Airways

TNT Airlines

Turkish Airlines

Turkmenistan Airlines

United Airlines

Vietnam Airlines

Virgin Australia

Actually United Airlines had two reasons to be the first to take its Boeing 777 out of service for right now.

Click here to continue reading