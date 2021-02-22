Expedia Emergency Portal to assist Texas in generating business at the same time

Expedia is a global booking portal for the travel industry, offering air, accommodation, cruises and tours. Texas suffered widespread damage and many residence are looking for temporarily accommodation Expedia opened an Emergency Accommodation portal to locate available hotels. At the same time this is a welcome business opportunity for this giant provider of travel products.

To help people find available accommodations now and throughout the recovery process, Expedia.com activated the Emergency Accommodations Portal to assist in providing real-time information on hotel availability throughout the State of Texas.



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

The severe winter weather in Texas caused widespread damage and it’s become increasingly clear that many residents may be displaced from their homes as they await power, water or for repairs to be made. Expedia teams are working directly with hotel partners to ensure availability is accurate, current and at a fair price in an effort to remove any unnecessary added stress during an already difficult time.

“We are happy to put our resources forward to assist those who need to find a safe place to stay now and during the recovery,” said Shiv Singh, SVP and GM for Brand Expedia. “Our hearts go out to those who have been impacted by the winter storms across Texas and hope that this can help to make finding a warm place to stay a bit easier as we’re working to not only pull through available inventory, but we have also put in price caps to ensure rates remain stable and fair.”

To learn more and search for available accommodations, visit Expedia.com/texas. As always, residents should refer to local emergency officials for information on recovery progress in their area.