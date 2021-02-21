Emirates has a new certified technology partner

Emirates Gateway has transformed the way the airline's fares and services are distributed to travel service providers around the world, empowering them to better service their customers and ensure consistency across retail touchpoints.

Emirates Airlines is the largest airline in the United Arab Emirates based in Dubai TPConnects was certified as an IT Provider for Emirates Emirates fares and services are distributed by TP Connects platform

TPConnects, an IATA NDC Dual Level 4 Certified IT Provider and Aggregator, has been certified as a technology partner for Emirates, enable travel service providers to seamlessly integrate with Emirates Gateway, the airline’s proprietary platform developed using IATA’s New Distribution Capability (NDC) standards. The partnership builds on the strengths of Emirates’ commitment to effectively engaging its travel partners with more value-added and differentiated services and TPConnects’ demonstrated track record of developing and delivering NDC-based connections through TPConnects NDC Aggregator Platform, NDC API Solution and NDCMarketplace.com.



Emirates Gateway has transformed the way the airline’s fares and services are distributed to travel service providers around the world, empowering them to better service their customers and ensure consistency across retail touchpoints. Through TPConnects suite of solutions, travel sellers – such as Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), brick-and-mortar travel agents and Travel Management Companies (TMCs) – can connect to Emirates Gateway and get quick and secure access to Emirates’ rich content, differentiated products and offers, ancillaries, real-time and dynamic fares and customized services, in addition to round-the-clock travel and operational updates and future enhancements.

Commenting on the partnership, Emirates said, “With the launch of Emirates Gateway, we are continuing to invest our efforts in streamlining the onboarding process and ensuring smooth and seamless integration. As we take steps to fulfil our NDC strategy, a technology partner like TPConnects brings reach and scale to the table with their in-depth knowledge, domain expertise and connectivity. While the demand for air travel picks up, we want our travel partners to take advantage of the capabilities of the NDC-enabled platform so that they are equipped to elevate customer experience and manage customer expectations in an ever-changing environment.”

Rajendran Vellapalath, CEO of TPConnects, said, “As a homegrown brand, we are delighted to partner with Emirates to introduce and accelerate the adoption of its bespoke NDC-enabled platform. Our expertise and experience as a leading provider of innovative travel technology solutions hold us in good stead as we collaborate with the airline to help boost their retailing business. We are confident that the capabilities and flexibility offered via TPConnects NDC Aggregator Platform, NDC API solution and NDCMarketplace.com, our exclusive NDC-enabled retailing and distribution technology, will deliver richer customer experience as it presents opportunities for travel sellers to capitalize on the full range of Emirates products and services.”

