Indonesian Tourism Hero dies: Former Minister I Gede Ardika

Former Minister of Culture and Tourism for the Republic of Indonesia, an Indonesian tourism hero passed away today after a battle with cancer.

Ardika Gede has served twice as the appointed Minister for Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia under two Presidential Cabinets, President Abdurraham Wahid and President Megawati Soekarnoputri.J



I Gede Ardika (born 15 February 1945 in Singaraja, Bali was the former Minister for Culture and Tourism in Indonesia.

Singaraja is a port town in northern Bali, Indonesia.

Mr. Gede Ardika was named Indonesia’s new Minister of Tourism and Culture in a much anticipated cabinet reshuffle on August 24, 2000

Ardika replaced state minister of tourism Djaelani Hidayat, who does not feature in Abdurrahman Wahid’s new trim 26-member cabinet. The ministries of culture and tourism were merged in the reshuffle.

During his leadership a terror attack known as the 2002 Bali bombings occurred on 12 October 2002 in the tourist district of Kuta on the Indonesian island of Bali. The attack killed 202 people (including 88 Australians, 38 Indonesians, 23 Britons, and people of more than 20 other nationalities) 209 people were injured. A second Bali bombing occurred in 2009

The Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gede Ardika, was calling for foreign nations to help in 2002 to revive Bali’s tourism industry following the bomb attack. In response to his call, organizations such as the World Tourism Organization and the World Bank were mobilized.

Many countries including the United States issued travel warnings against Indonesia. The marketing agency for the Ministry of Culture and Tourism under Minister Ardika was established in the United States under the leadership of Melanie Webster from California, and Juergen Steinmetz in Hawaii.

eTurboNews was launched at that time with the help of Indonesian sponsors and to educate US travel agents about Indonesias travel and tourism industry, as well as the safety and security situation in this large South East Asian country.

The Indonesian Council of Tourism Partners (ICTP) was also founded during that time to bring the public and private sector of the travel and tourism industry in Indonesia together. Later ICTP turned into the International Coalition of Tourism Partners with tourism members around the globe. ICTP is now based in Bali, Honolulu, Seychelles and Brussels under the leadership of Feisol Hashim in Bali, Juergen Steinmetz in Hawaii, Geoffrey Lipman in Brussels, and Alain St. Ange in Seychelles.

Juergen Steinmetz and the entire staff at eTurboNews related heartfelt condolences to the former Ministers family and the travel and tourism industry in Indonesia. Mudi Astuti, the former operation partner in Jakarta and link to the former minister informed eTurboNews about this tragic news.