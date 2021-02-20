South Korea tourists on their way to Thailand under golf quarantine

If spending quarantine at a golf course seems palatable to you, then tourists may want to consider a trip to Thailand where a golf quarantine program has been established.

Travel will be direct and monitored for health safety. Golf quarantine tourists will spend 14 days in quarantine at a certified golf course. The trip will include rounds of golf on the course.

South Korea tourists who want to visit Thailand will have to quarantine but now can do so on the golf course. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is allowing golf quarantine for international tourists who do not wish to stay in a single room or area for several days.



“TAT had been working with the Arirang Tourist Agency that is specialized in golf tourism in South Korea to welcome the first group of golf tourists in Thailand. Many South Koreans found the campaign very interesting and applied for the golf quarantine,” said Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Deputy Director Jiranee Poonnayaom.

Tonight, that work becomes a reality when the first group of 41 South Korean tourists are scheduled to be arriving in Thailand on February 19 under a golf quarantine campaign, authorized by TAT. They will depart directly from Incheon International Airport at 7:05 PM (local time) via Korean Air and will land at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand at 11:20 PM the Deputy Director stated.

All incoming golfers are planning to stay for at least 2 months. They will spend their first 14-day quarantine at the Athitaya Golf Course in Nakhon Nayok Province before going to another golf course in Chiang Mai.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand estimates that during their 2-month stay, Thailand will generate a significant amount of income from the group of tourists and if successful, more groups will be arriving in the near future.

Thailand allows foreigners to enter the country by air under their Visa Exemption program. Visitors can travel without obtaining a visa and can stay up to 45 days. The travelers need a certificate to show they are free of COVID-19 72 hours before travel, and they must obtain a Certificate of Entry (COE), provide health insurance covering COVID-19, and undergo the mandatory quarantine.

The golf quarantine tourists will spend 14 days in quarantine at a certified golf course. A quick PCR-test will be conducted on the day of arrival day with the result being received within 24 hours. If the test shows a negative result, the golfer can play golf on the next day. If the result is positive, the infectious golfer must be transferred to a contracted hospital and all members of the group must be under surveillance quarantine. The golfers will be tested about 3 times during the quarantine period, during which time they can enjoy up to 14 golf rounds (18 holes/round).

For those interested in golf quarantine, one can apply and inquire about the specifics with their local embassy or consulate, bearing in mind that high-risk countries may not qualify.

