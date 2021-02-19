Seychelles welcomes STORY and L’Escale onto its shores

The Seychelles Islands luxury segment expands as the tropical island destination welcomes STORY (Seychelles) and L’Escale Resort Marina & Spa two exclusive properties on Mahé.



Launched in January 2021, L’Escale Resort Marina & Spa lies off the North East coast of Mahe on the site of the previously Wharf Hotel close to Eden Island, inviting visitors to an elite stopover for lavish accommodation, yachting, culinary and wellness experiences.

Designed by London-based Winch Design studio, the new boutique resort offers an endless promise of barefoot luxury and ultimate comfort ready to be the perfect escape for travelers from all corners of the globe.

In addition to its 25 deluxe guest rooms and wellness spa, the resort hosts a marina, upgraded to accommodate visitors with docking requirements for Superyachts and sailboats.

Further up north on the edge of Beau Vallon beach, the former H Resort has rebranded to STORY (Seychelles) and added its neighbor, the beloved Le Méridien Fisherman’s Cove, to its portfolio as of February 10, 2021.

True to its name, STORY (Seychelles) is about creating ‘stories’ for its guests – not only to relish but also to participate in- during their stay. Aspiring to offer its visitors a life-changing experience, the resort creates unique experiences for its guests, giving them a whole new perspective on travel.

STORY Hospitality will serve as the umbrella parent marque bringing a full suite of options to travelers and visitors with two different hotel brands: STORY Hotels & Resorts for a superior visitor experience, as well as CUE Hotels, a modern lifestyle brand.

The Seychelles Islands is currently welcoming tourists under certain conditions, whilst following safety guidelines which are constantly under review to ensure the wellbeing of both its visitors and locals.

