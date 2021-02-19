2021 Las Vegas list of popular wedding dates released

Las Vegas prepares for more lovebirds from around the world to flock to the city in 2021

Las Vegas weddings surge over Valentine’s Day

In the midst of the pandemic, 56,331 marriage licenses were still issued this past year

The Clark County Marriage License Bureau anticipates an exciting and busy 2021

Following a weekend of love, proposals and weddings where 1,416 marriage licenses were issued – a 27-percent increase over the prior year – Las Vegas prepares for more lovebirds from around the world to flock to Las Vegas in 2021 to say “I Do” in the Wedding Capital of the World. In the midst of the pandemic, 56,331 marriage licenses were still issued this past year, and 1,599 couples were married in Las Vegas on 10/10/2020, alone. The Clark County Marriage License Bureau anticipates an exciting and busy 2021. Chapels indicate that specialty dates, especially during the second half of the year, are booking up quickly.



“Couples planning their wedding in 2021 will have plenty of special dates to explore,” said Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya. “We had lines around the block all weekend long leading up to and on Valentine’s Day of couples getting married, and one-of-a-kind dates like 4/3/21 are always immensely popular with more to come as we enter the last year of the decade with palindrome weeks.”

Las Vegas is a wedding destination set up for safe, easy, stress-free weddings, already designed for the newly-minted “micro-weddings” for weddings with less than 50 guests, to the more intimate “minimony” with less than 10 guests, onto more traditional elopement packages. The city is known for its affordable, all-inclusive packages and services that keep the couple safe while offering easy streaming services that are able to include far away family and friends.

4/3/21

Count down your wedding day, literally, on April 3, 2021 (4/3/21). April is always peak wedding season in Las Vegas when outdoor weddings and desert wildflowers bloom. Throw in that 4/3/21 falls on a Saturday, making for a fun-filled weekend. Wedding chapels and vendors both on and off the Strip note that they are already seeing bookings fill up. Past wedding dates with similar numeric sequences have seen well over 1,000 weddings per date. Similar dates of the past include 12/13/14 when 1,838 couples were married in Clark County.

Palindrome Weeks

Couples can expect a palindrome week in December 2021, similar to the one that just took place in January. The synchronicity of dates like these are always popular and this December from 12/1/21 through 12/9/21 is perfect for those couples who are fans of winter weddings. A final palindrome ends the year on Dec. 22, 2021 (12/22/21).

Las Vegas wedding ceremonies have always proven popular on palindrome dates. Topping the list was 7/7/07, when 4,492 marriages were performed throughout the county. The second most popular Vegas wedding date of all time was 11/11/11 when 3,125 couples were married in Clark County. 10/10/10 witnessed 2,679 marriages and 12/12/12 witnessed 1,817. Those kinds of palindromes won’t be seen for another century, but all palindrome dates are unique. They are also easy to remember — a possible perk for some.

More Fun Dates

Specialty dates or holidays that fall on a weekend create a boom in Las Vegas weddings. Valentine’s Day just saw a surge in marriage licenses issued and New Year’s Eve also falls on a three-day weekend with the palindrome 1-1-22 following.

Other best bet days in the year include:

February

Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 (2/20/21)

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 (2/21/21)

April

Saturday, April 3, 2021 (4/3/21)

October

Sunday, October 31, 2021 (Halloween)

December

Palindrome Week: Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021-Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 (12/1/21-12/9/21)

12/1/21

12/2/21

12/3/21

12/4/21

12/5/21

12/6/21

12/7/21

12/8/21

12/9/21

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 (12/11/21)

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 (12/22/21)

Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 (New Year’s Eve)

January 2022

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 (1/1/22)