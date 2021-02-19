IATA’s Chief Economist retires

Pearce has built IATA’s evidence-based economic analysis capabilities into the most authoritative source of insight on aviation’s global performance

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that its Chief Economist, Brian Pearce, will retire from the organization in July 2021. A recruitment process has been launched to find a successor in time for a smooth transition.



Pearce joined IATA in 2004. Since then he has built IATA’s evidence-based economic analysis capabilities into the most authoritative source of insight on aviation’s global performance. He also serves on the Association’s Strategic Leadership team.

“Brian has been an amazing asset for IATA and for the entire industry. His team’s research and analysis have been powerful tools impacting how governments develop policies to realize the economic and social benefits of a successful aviation sector. And he has become the go-to commentator on economic developments in air transport. Most notable is his personal contribution to promoting the airline sector’s progressive economic liberalization, achieving an historic agreement to manage aviation’s climate change impact, and helping the world understand the devastating impact of the COVID-19 crisis on aviation. Brian will leave IATA having set a very high bar for its trusted economic analysis. We wish him the best for a well-deserved retirement that will no doubt include endeavors that keep him close to aviation developments,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.

Pearce is also a Visiting Professor at Cranfield University’s Department of Air Transport and has been on panels of expert advisers for the UK Airports Commission, the UK Department for Transport and the International Civil Aviation Organization. Prior to IATA, Brian was director of the Centre for Sustainable Investment at the Forum for the Future, head of global economic research at the investment bank SBC Warburg in Tokyo and then London, and Chief Economist at Ernst & Young’s economic forecasting consultancy.