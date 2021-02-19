Ukraine International Airlines begins spring restart of flights

UIA restores a number of flights that were canceled due to quarantine restrictions and increases the number of frequencies on the most popular routes

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) announces that it will start gradually rebuilding its network on March 1. In particular, it restores a number of flights that were canceled due to quarantine restrictions and increases the number of frequencies to the most popular destinations.



In particular, from the beginning of March 2021, the airline resumes flights from Kyiv to Geneva and Prague.

Flights from Kyiv to Larnaca, Vilnius, Barcelona and Chisinau will be operated at the end of March.

Flights between Odesa and Istanbul will also be restored.

The increase in frequencies will take place between Kyiv and Dubai (up to 6 flights per week). Starting from May 2021, the frequency will increase between Ukraine and Istanbul (up to 21 frequencies per week).

Additionally, UIA will operate flights on the following routes:

Kyiv (KBP) – Delhi (DEL) – Kyiv (KBP) – 25.02, 05.03, 13.03, 18.03

Kyiv (KBP) – Tashkent (TAS) – Kyiv (KBP) – 28.02, 10.03, 21.03, 31.03, return flight the next day.

In March, the airline will increase the frequency of flights to daily (7 times a week) on the following routes: