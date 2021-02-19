Carnival Cruise Line President named US Travel National Chair

U.S. Travel welcomes Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy as National Chair

The U.S. Travel Association on Friday announced the election of Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, as its new national chair. Duffy, who most recently served on the board as first vice chair, will lead an executive committee and board representing a diverse cross-section of travel business sectors.



“We’re very pleased to welcome Christine as national chair of U.S. Travel, not only for her deep experience operating successful travel businesses, but also for the talent and savvy she will bring to helping restore one of America’s largest industry sectors following steep losses associated with the global pandemic,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow.

Dow added: “The board appreciates Christine’s guidance at this crucial time as we advance policies and programs to revive travel to and within the U.S.”

As national chair of U.S. Travel, Duffy will guide the board and association’s efforts to:

Expand engagement with businesses and organizations to drive advocacy initiatives and shape the future of travel;

Unite the industry under one voice to inform the opinions and actions of elected leaders;

Advance priorities focused on recovery and rebuilding of the U.S. travel industry; and

Educate and inform travel stakeholders

“There has never been a more critical time for the travel industry to come together to effect change and drive a financial recovery. If nothing else, the past year has demonstrated the economic power of the travel sector, as well as the affinity Americans have for the social, intellectual, relaxation and joyful benefits of travel,” said Duffy. “I look forward to working with the great leaders of the travel and tourism industry to chart a path to a new level of success.”

Duffy joined Carnival Cruise Line, the flagship brand of Miami-based global cruise industry leader Carnival Corp., in 2015 after serving as president and CEO of the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). She has also served as president and CEO of Maritz Travel Company. As president of Carnival Cruise Line, Duffy oversees a company that sails a fleet of 24 ships, annually hosts nearly six million guests and employs more than 43,000 people from 110 nations around the globe. Duffy is the first woman to serve as president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Duffy sits on the corporate boards of directors of Aimbridge Hospitality, the global leader in hotel management services, and Herschend Family Entertainment, the nation’s largest family-owned operator of themed attractions, including Dollywood and Branson’s Silver Dollar City. She sits on the Professional Advisory Board of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital of which Carnival Cruise Line is the official celebration partner. Duffy is also a member of The Committee of 200, an organization of the world’s most successful women business leaders that supports, celebrates and advances women’s leadership. She was recently named by Women Leading Travel & Hospitality as one of its top women in travel and hospitality.

In addition to Duffy, U.S. Travel installed other board officer positions:

Vice Chairs: Julie Coker, president & CEO, San Diego Tourism Authority; Fred Dixon, president & CEO, NYC & Company; Sharon Siskie, SVP, commercial strategy – Disney Signature Experiences, Disney;

Treasurer Stephen Revetria, president, Giants Enterprises, San Francisco Giants; and

Secretary Michael Dominguez, president & CEO, Associated Luxury Hotels International.

Duffy succeeds Destination DC President and CEO Elliott L. Ferguson, II, whose term as chair has concluded.