Aloft Tulum debuts in Mexico’s bohemian paradise

The four-floor hotel is Marriott International's first property to debut in Tulum, Quintana Roo

Harry Johnson Harry JohnsonFebruary 19, 2021 00:38
  • New affordable lifestyle hotel will be managed by Highgate
  • Hotel opening marks ushering in a new era of world-class service by the destination’s first internationally branded hotel
  • Aloft Tulum is situated off-the-beaten-path in a beautiful location on Coba Avenue

Aloft Tulum, a brand-new, boho-chic inspired hotel managed by Highgate, opened today nearby Tulum’s desirable downtown district and its white-sand beaches.

The four-floor hotel features 140 loft-style guest rooms and suites, and is Marriott International‘s first property to debut in Tulum, Quintana Roo.

“After much anticipation, we are thrilled to welcome visitors to the Aloft Tulum,” said the hotel’s General Manager Sergio Parra. “It is the perfect choice for travelers and digital nomads who are in search of a more affordable boutique hotel option with luxury touches. Not to mention, we are celebrating several firsts including being the first Marriott International property and first internationally branded hotel to enter Tulum.”

Aloft Tulum is situated off-the-beaten-path in a beautiful location on Coba Avenue that is just a short walk or drive away to internationally-recognized cuisine, local shopping and recreational activities. Nearby attractions include Playa Paraíso, one of the most spectacular beaches in Mexico, Tulum Mayan Ruins, and the award-winning Xel-Há water park.

