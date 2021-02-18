Pure Grenada getting tougher on marine waste

Grenada is working to develop a public private sector partnership to reduce marine waste coming from pleasure vessels such as yachts

Pure Grenada taking steps to further protect its marine environment

The tri-island nation is working with the Caribbean Public Health Agency

Grenada is set to implement a Marine Waste Management policy with amendments to the existing legislation

Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean is taking important steps to further protect its marine environment for future generations while creating opportunities for the sector. The tri-island nation is working with the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) to develop a public private sector partnership to reduce marine waste coming from pleasure vessels such as yachts.



The project dubbed ‘Integrating Water, Land and Ecosystem Management in the Caribbean for Small Island Developing States’, will examine Grenada and Carriacou’s current capacity and create research-based solutions to deal with waste in an eco-friendly manner.

Additionally, Grenada is set to implement a Marine Waste Management policy with amendments to the existing legislation and the introduction of accompanying regulations. This policy is aimed at setting up a management system for marine waste management, including monitoring, funding, penalties and cost structures. Confident that this is a positive action to manage Grenada’s fisheries sustainably, Permanent Secretary (Ag.) wrf Fisheries and Co-operatives in the Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts, Fisheries & Co-operatives Mr. Michael Stephen stated, “Grenada is an International Maritime Organization (IMO) member and will comply with measures to improve the safety and security of international shipping and to prevent marine pollution from ships.”

The Grenada Ports Authority (GPA) is the country’s focal point for international maritime matters falling under the auspices of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The General Manager, Mr. Carlyle Felix, affirmed, “The Grenada Ports Authority reiterates its support for the proposed policy and looks forward to a timely adoption of the IMO’s Caribbean Small Commercial Vessels Code. We are convinced that its adoption will promote cleaner seas, which is one of the pillars of an ocean based economy.”

Speaking of these important steps in marine waste management, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Climate Resilience and the Environment Ms. Desiree Stephen says, “Grenada is a geo tourism destination in which the marine environment is significant to the livelihoods of many Grenadians, for fishing, diving, Tourism and recreation. Taking these important steps now will ensure that future generations will be able to reap economic and other benefits.”

To support these and other activities in the local yachting sector including destination marketing is the newly formed Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) Subcommittee on Yachting. The members are Karen Stiell, representing the Marine and Yachting Association of Grenada (MAYAG), Nicholas George representing Sportfishing, Charlotte Fairhead representing Camper & Nicholson Port Louis Marina and GTA Nautical Development Manager Nikoyan Roberts. The subcommittee is energized about further maximizing Grenada’s position as the gateway to the Grenadines and a globally recognized responsible yachting destination.