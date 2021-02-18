Ovolo Hotels announces new policy to use only cage-free eggs

Despite COVID-19 outbreak, the Hong Kong-based hospitality company continues to advance animal welfare in its supply chain

Hong Kong-based Ovolo Hotels has announced a new policy to purchase only cage-free eggs for all of its global properties, which are located in Hong Kong and Australia, by the end of March. Even though the hospitality industry has been severely impacted by the ongoing global outbreak of COVID-19, Ovolo has remained committed to improving food safety and animal welfare in its supply chain. The company is the fourth Hong Kong-based hotel chain to commit to using only cage-free eggs worldwide; it joins Langham Hotels, Peninsula Hotels, and Mandarin Oriental, each of which has committed to using only cage-free eggs globally by 2025.



“As a continuation of our commitment to sustainable sourcing and being both eco- and health- conscious, Ovolo Hotels is committing to purchasing only cage-free eggs. This is yet another step in the right direction and falls perfectly in line with our goals for our Year of the Veg initiative. As we move forward, we will continue to strive for ways to improve and make decisions that contribute a real and positive impact on the world,” said Juan Gimenez, Ovolo Hotel’s F&B Manager.

“We applaud Ovolo Hotels’ decision to switch to purchasing only cage-free eggs, which will help to protect animal welfare and ensure food safety,” said Lily Tse, Program Manager of Lever Foundation, an NGO that worked with Ovolo on the issue. “Shifting to cage-free eggs has a minimal impact on total meal costs while ensuring high quality and sustainability. As a result, the number of leading hospitality and food companies pledging to use only cage-free eggs has grown significantly, and we applaud Ovolo Hotels for joining that group. We encourage other local hotels and food companies to catch up with this industry-wide trend toward cage-free eggs.”

With nearly all leading hospitality brands and hundreds of other food companies committed to purchasing only cage-free eggs, the egg industry is rapidly increasing production of such eggs to meet the growing demand. An increasing number of international hospitality brands with operations in Hong Kong have joined the cage-free egg movement, including Langham Hotels, Mandarin Oriental, Peninsula Hotels, Four Seasons, Marriott, InterContinental, Wyndham, Hilton, Choice Hotels, Hyatt, and many others.

Eggs produced in “battery cage” systems pose a significant food safety risk to human health and cause severe animal cruelty. A number of animal protection organizations, including the Hong Kong Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, have condemned the use of cages for egg laying hens for the intense suffering they cause. More than 30 countries have banned the use of battery cages in the egg industry.