Micro-weddings: The future trend in Mexican Caribbean

As micro-weddings, minimonies, and elopements continue to trend, the Mexican Caribbean and its dream destinations are among the best to celebrate love in a safe and unforgettable way, from cenotes and remote beaches to underwater settings.



In the past three years, the romance segment has grown at an accelerated pace in the region. The Mexican Caribbean hosted about 90,000 weddings per year and an average 50 guests per wedding before the current pandemic. Now as smaller ceremonies are on the rise, destinations like Bacalar, Cozumel, Puerto Morelos, Riviera Maya, and Tulum are great options for a tropical destination wedding.

“With the safety of locals and guests as the top priority, our destinations have evolved our natural settings to continue accommodating dream weddings, on a smaller scale,” said Dario Flota, director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Board. “The natural splendor of the Mexican Caribbean offers miles of outdoor space for couples seeking a tropical ceremony.”