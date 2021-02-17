Sandals Resorts makes it easy to rekindle romance
Just because Valentine’s Day is over, doesn’t mean couples can’t celebrate love 365 days a year! Sandals Resorts is inspiring couples to reignite play and passion every single day by introducing a new Rekindle Romance add-on package, now available to book for stays of three nights or more. If you are ready for a romantic escape, this package combines the very best in amenities, luxury and adventure into one ultimate romantic vacation experience.
The Rekindle Romance package is available to add-on and is available until the end of the year – because romance is meant to be celebrated every day, not just in February! This romantic add-on package includes:
• A Bottle of Moet & Chandon Champagne + Chocolate
• Two Hour Coastal Cruise – Take in the views of the serene coastline from the best seat in the house complete with a selection of sparkling or house wines.
• A Private Candlelight Dinner – Set the mood for anniversaries, birthdays or even proposals with a candlelight dinner for two. This private four-course dinner is complete with personalized service and menus, which includes a bottle of Ruffino Prosecco and unlimited pours of Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks® wines.
• Spa Refresher – Inspired by the beautiful and majestic backdrops of the Caribbean islands, this spa refresher takes pampering to a new level. Services for two include a 30 Minute Lavender Scalp Massage or Foot Massage for the ultimate form of relaxation and rejuvenation.
• Romance Vacation Photobook – Complete with your beautiful images to treasure your vacation or honeymoon memories forever.
Sandals Resorts has always been synonymous with romance, in no small part thanks to the late Founder and Chairman, Gordon “Butch” Stewart. Known as “The Cupid of the Caribbean,” Stewart founded Sandals Resorts with one thing in mind – two people in love. Love is in the air 365 days a year at any of the 15 Luxury Included® Sandals Resorts.
For couples feeling lucky in love, they still have time to enter the “Love Is All You Need and Sandals Sweepstakes” taking place now through February 28, 2021, for their chance to win a seven-day, six-night romantic getaway at the resorts made for two.