Crowds cheer demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City

Spectators could pay $10 to watch the demolition, though others gave much more. Some paid hundreds of dollars for the chance to get a front-row seat at buildings with direct views of the implosion

Former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino taken down in a controlled demolition

Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino had fallen into disrepair since closing in 2014

The hotel had once hosted major celebrities like Jack Nicholson, Warren Beatty, Mick Jagger, and many others

The crowds of spectators, who actually paid to view the demolition of Donald Trump’s former property on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in New Jersey, were cheering while getting their money’s worth as former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino was destroyed in a controlled demolition on Wednesday morning.



While the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino had once been one of the big attractions on the Boardwalk, it had fallen into disrepair since closing in 2014, with debris beginning to peel and fall off the building.

According to the former events manager for the casino, Bernie Dillon, in its heydays the hotel had hosted major celebrities like Jack Nicholson, Warren Beatty, Mick Jagger, and many others.

Though Trump’s name was on the building, he moved away from the business in 2009.

In footage of the building coming down, crowds can be heard cheering.

Spectators could pay $10 to watch the demolition, though others gave much more. Some paid hundreds of dollars for the chance to get a front-row seat at buildings with direct views of the implosion.

There was previously even an auction that would have given someone the chance to push the button that set off the explosion, with the money going to charity. This was canceled, however, after an objection from the building’s owner.

The top bid was reportedly $175,000.