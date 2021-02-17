Las Vegas Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and The Mirage resuming 24/7 operations

Expanded business operations a result of increased demand for Las Vegas resort offerings, says MGM Resorts

MGM Resorts International will resume 24/7 hotel operations at three resorts effective March 3

Several of MGM Resorts’ live entertainment shows will return to the stage in February and early March

MGM Resorts continues to evaluate and evolve its safety protocols

MGM Resorts International will resume 24/7 hotel operations at Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and The Mirage resorts effective March 3. The change comes as the Company sees increased interest in travel to Las Vegas. Previously, each property had implemented selective mid-week closures related to decreased business volumes due to COVID-19.



“As we begin to see positive signs around the public’s sentiment about traveling, coupled with important progress on the vaccination front and decreasing COVID-19 case numbers, bringing Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and The Mirage back to full-week operations is an important step for us,” said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ CEO & President. “We remain optimistic about Las Vegas’ recovery and our ability to bring employees back to work as business volumes allow us to do so.”

In accordance with state guidelines, the Company also recently announced several of its live entertainment shows will return to the stage in February and early March.

Days and hours of operation at all venues will vary.

Health & Safety

MGM Resorts’ comprehensive “Seven-Point Safety Plan” is a multi-layered set of protocols and procedures designed in conjunction with medical and scientific experts to mitigate the spread of the virus, protect customers and employees and rapidly respond to potential new cases. The Company continues to evaluate and evolve its safety protocols. Key initiatives include: