US DOT urged to adopt consumer protections for airline passengers

US DOT must address concerns about COVID-19 health risks, refunds for flights cancelled during the pandemic, and a new rule adopted last November by the previous administration that will hamper the agency’s ability to curb abusive airline practices

US administration should immediately issue clear, enforceable requirements for COVID-19 protections on aircraft and in airports

The administration should strengthen and expand existing DOT rules on passenger flight refunds

Revamp the Aviation Consumer Protection Advisory Committee (ACPAC) so that it better represents consumers

Consumers Reports recently outlined its recommendations for protecting airline passengers to the new leadership at the Department of Transportation. CR’s recommendations include early actions it is calling on the DOT to address concerns about COVID-19 health risks, refunds for flights cancelled during the pandemic, and a new rule adopted last November by the previous administration that will hamper the agency’s ability to curb abusive airline practices.



Aviation Consumer Protection Policy Recommendations for the Department of Transportation

Priority Early Actions for the Administration

COVID-19 Health Protections. In the wake of the recent mask mandate for commercial air travel, the administration should immediately issue clear, enforceable requirements for other COVID-19 protections on aircraft and in airports. Such requirements should be based on the best available science and should apply to all US airlines; all foreign airlines operating to, within, and from the United States; and all US airports. The protocols should include enforced social distancing in airports and onboard aircraft, including empty middle seats between strangers; requirements for consistent state-of-the-art aircraft cleaning procedures; as well as consistent, fair, and sensible policies on testing, screening, and quarantining passengers and workers.

The administration should strengthen and expand existing DOT rules on passenger flight refunds, particularly during “force majeure” situations such as a global pandemic. In addition, the DOT must vigorously enforce these refund regulations with US airlines, foreign airlines, and other ticket sellers, including resolving outstanding claims that have not been settled, in some cases since March 2020. Unfair and Deceptive Airline Practices. The Administration should promptly review the new DOT rule, rushed to approval in late November, that created procedural hurdles for unfair and deceptive practices rulemaking and adjudication. Implementation should be suspended, and steps should be begun to rescind it. This ill-conceived rule is totally unnecessary; its only effect is to make it more difficult for DOT to exercise its own authority to protect the traveling public against abusive airline practices.

Further Recommendations