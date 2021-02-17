Adina’s newest Melbourne hotels announce key appointments

TFE Hotels has announced General Manager appointments at two of its newest hotel addresses in Melbourne

Adina Apartment Hotel Melbourne South Bank and the Adina Apartment Hotel West Melbourne name new executives

TFE Hotels remains confident in Melbourne’s tourism revival

Strong resurgence expected in intra- and interstate leisure market as restrictions continue to ease

TFE Hotels has announced General Manager appointments at two of its newest hotel addresses in Melbourne – the Adina Apartment Hotel Melbourne South Bank and the Adina Apartment Hotel West Melbourne.



Lucy Ockleston has been appointed Hotel General Manager of the 99-room Adina Apartment Hotel West Melbourne in the city’s up-and-coming trendy ‘West End’ precinct. Ms Ockleston commenced with TFE in New Zealand in 2011 at the Travelodge Wellington where she progressed from a food and beverage role to Assistant Hotel Manager. She has held key roles at the Travelodge Sydney and the Travelodge Hotel Newcastle and is a graduate of TFE’s ACADEME Management Leadership Program.

Adina Apartment Hotel Melbourne Southbank has appointed Nigel Maxey to the position of Hotel General Manager and Emma Jarrett to the pivotal supporting role Assistant Hotel Manager.

Mr Maxey has extensive experience in hospitality as both a hotel General Manager and food and beverage specialist, including roles at Werribee Mansion and as General Manager of The Jasper Melbourne. Mr Maxey started his TFE Hotels career in 2018 working across a variety of brands – Adina, Travelodge, Rendezvous, Vibe and The Savoy – taking him to Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania for the Group.

Another graduate of TFE’s ACADEME Management Leadership Program, Emma Jarrett joined TFE Hotels in 2013 and was a recipient of TFE’s internal ‘Events Excellence Every Time’ award in 2019. Ms Jarrett and has worked across multiple Melbourne properties, including the iconic The Savoy on Little Collins, and was previously based in Queensland at Adina Apartment Hotel Brisbane Anzac Square for a time as Assistant Hotel Manager.

Representing best-practice green-design, the 220-room Adina Apartment Hotel Melbourne Southbank is Australia’s first cross-laminated timber high-rise hotel. Designed by Bates Smart, the hotel ticks all the boxes – not only sustainability-wise – but for location and guest experience.

TFE Hotels remains confident in Melbourne’s tourism revival and is expecting a strong resurgence in intra- and interstate leisure market as restrictions continue to ease.