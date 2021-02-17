Hong Kong Tourism Board to Boost City’s Recovery

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) announced today its first global fan-engagement program, “Hong Kong Super Fans,” to accelerate its promotional efforts as part of the post-COVID-19 tourism-recovery plan it has been developing over the past year.



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

At a time of unprecedented restrictions on international travel, and as the world races to roll out vaccines in the hope of resuming normality, the HKTB is harnessing the power of community to remind people why they love Hong Kong and to drum up excitement about visiting the city once borders reopen.

“The HKTB has been planning ahead to prepare for the much-anticipated grand invitation to welcome visitors back to Hong Kong,” said Dr. YK Pang, Chairman of the HKTB. “The ‘Hong Kong Super Fans’ program is both an important, integral element of the HKTB’s recovery plan, and a way for us to show our appreciation to the people whose continued passion for Hong Kong has maintained top-of-mind awareness of the city as a world-class travel destination.”

In its latest program, the HKTB has invited Super Fans – people with an authentic connection to Hong Kong – to take part in exclusive online and offline activities that have been designed to showcase the best the city has to offer. Once international travel is allowed again, these Super Fans will be invited to explore Hong Kong in all its glory, from heritage attractions to hidden local gems and exciting new happenings and share their experiences with their friends and family. To show its appreciation, the HKTB will also organize a series of attractive offers and incentives that can be enjoyed by all.

The HKTB has been recruiting Super Fans by invitation in Hong Kong and 20 key markets through the HKTB’s worldwide offices in Asia, Australasia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. This week saw the launch of the program’s debut activity – a virtual tour celebrating everything unique about ringing in Chinese New Year in Hong Kong – organized especially for the very first Super Fans. The journey took participants through the charismatic neighborhood of Old Town Central to experience cherished traditions and shop for auspicious essentials, while enjoying a pre-delivered “Good Fortune Bag” filled with lucky ornaments, festive snacks, and more from the comfort of their own homes.

“As the HKTB continues to leverage the ‘Holiday at Home’ campaign to encourage the people of Hong Kong to rediscover our hometown, the ‘Hong Kong Super Fans’ program is the first major step to re-engage with passionate travelers across the globe,” added Dr. Pang. “As the city’s border begins to reopen, we will roll out our ‘Open House Hong Kong’ campaign to tell the world that Hong Kong is ready to embrace visitors again with a collection of competitive travel offers and exciting in-town experiences.”

For more information about the Hong Kong Tourism Board, please visit www.discoverhongkong.com.

#rebuildingtravel