Belize maritime borders now open for yachting tourism
Belize’s pristine waters and pleasant tropical climate offer the ideal setting for yachting vacations where visitors can enjoy fishing, snorkeling, diving and many other attractions safely
- Belize officially reopens its maritime borders
- Belize Port Authority is confident that yachting tourism can be carried out safely
- Yachting tourism in Belize is a niche market with tremendous potential for further growth
Belize has officially reopened its maritime borders for yachting tourism. The authorized maritime ports of entry will be San Pedro, Belize City and Placencia.
The reopening has been approved under the following conditions:
- A licensed shipping agent is required for the vessel to enter. Only shipping agents with special licenses are authorized to deal with these non-commercial vessels and are authorized to charge a set tariff of no more than US $150 for their service.
- Notice to enter must be made at least 72 hours prior to arrival.
- The yacht’s crew and passengers must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon entry. Both PCR (taken within 72 hours of arrival) and Rapid Antigen (taken within 48 hours of arrival) tests are accepted.
The Belize Port Authority, the regulatory agency for Belize’s maritime borders, is confident that yachting tourism can be carried out safely by following approved local and international health guidelines along with established boarding procedures and protocols.
Yachting tourism in Belize is a niche market with tremendous potential for further growth. COVID-19 has caused many families to rethink travel and yachting tourism allows for families to vacation safely within a “bubble”. Belize’s pristine waters and pleasant tropical climate offer the ideal setting for yachting vacations where visitors can enjoy fishing, snorkeling, diving and many other attractions safely.