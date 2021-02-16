Israel eases coronavirus restrictions for people with ‘Vaccine Passport’

Israelis with a “Green Pass” – handed out to those who’ve received two doses of the vaccine or who are presumed immune after recovering from an infection – will be allowed to enter certain public spaces, such as gyms and hotels and sporting events

Israel to relax COVID-19 lockdown for vaccinated individuals

Some 43 percent of Israeli citizens inoculated with at least one shot

Israeli cabinet moved to permit malls, open-air markets, museums and libraries to reopen next weekend

Israeli officials are set to relax the country’s coronavirus restrictions and introduce a new ‘Vaccine Passport’ that would allow citizens, who received a COVID-19 vaccine shot to access some public spaces, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the vaccination could soon render restrictions unnecessary.



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Israel’s COVID-19 cabinet approved an easing of the shutdown measures after a meeting on Monday night, Netanyahu’s office said in a statement, putting Israel on track to enter the “second phase” of the Health Ministry’s exit plan this Sunday.

With some 43 percent of Israeli citizens inoculated with at least one shot of the jab developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the cabinet moved to permit malls, open-air markets, museums and libraries to reopen next weekend, gradually scaling back controversial restrictions brought in late December.

Also starting on Sunday, Israelis with a “Green Pass” – handed out to those who’ve received two doses of the vaccine or who are presumed immune after recovering from an infection – will be allowed to enter certain public spaces, such as gyms and hotels and sporting events. The pass can be displayed through a phone app.

In an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News on Monday, Netanyahu spoke optimistically about the country’s trajectory amid the pandemic, saying that 570,000 citizens over the age of 50 could make the current lockdown Israel’s last if they were to receive the vaccine.

“We need the utmost national effort…to vaccinate these 570,000 people,” the prime minister said, adding “When they’re vaccinated, there’ll be no more need for lockdowns.”

Netanyahu, who has faced months of heated protests over the lockdown measures, also hailed the cabinet’s decision to begin reopening as “wonderful news,” while taking credit for the Green Pass project.

“The cabinet approved my green passport [framework],” he said. “In two stages… people with green passports will be able to go to the movies, to soccer and basketball matches – and later to restaurants and on foreign flights – and those who don’t vaccinate won’t be able to.”

The next phase of reopening is set for March 7, according to Netanyahu’s statement, when small restaurants and cafes will be allowed to resume operations, as well as limited public gatherings. Those with Green Passes will then be permitted to dine out as normal and resume “full activity” at hotels, event halls and other public spaces.

To date, Israel has tallied more than 730,000 coronavirus infections and some 5,400 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. It has recently seen a fall in its weekly average for new cases, dropping from over 6,300 last week to around 4,600 as of passed Sunday.