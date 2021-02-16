Istanbul Airport rolls out rapid COVID-19 testing facility

PCR Testing Center inside Istanbul Airport’s terminal has a daily testing capacity of 12,000 PCR tests with 1,500 PCR tests currently being performed per day

The global hub begins Antibody and Antigen testing

Passengers served 24/7 with results turned around quickly at the center

Passengers benefit from these services prior to their flights at the airport

Istanbul Airport once again stands out for its provision of outstanding passenger services. Following the opening of its PCR test center last summer, the global hub has also begun Antibody and Antigen testing.



Alongside the PCR testing service, Istanbul Airport Test Center has also begun Antibody and Antigen testing service, serving passengers 24/7 with results turned around quickly at the center.

Passengers who wish to have Antibody and Antigen testing performed as part of the travel requirements of the countries they are traveling to, or for precautionary purposes, can benefit from these services prior to their flights at the airport.

Having a blood test, the Antibody test is used to determine whether a passenger has had the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection before, and the Antigen test, which is used to determine whether an individual still has the virus, all results can be obtained within a maximum of four hours at the Istanbul Airport Test Center.

The 5,000m² PCR Testing Center inside Istanbul Airport’s terminal has a daily testing capacity of 12,000 PCR tests with 1,500 PCR tests currently being performed per day. PCR results are rapidly available within two to four hours, the tests being concluded in laboratories established at Istanbul Airport.