Russia resumes Armenia and Azerbaijan flights

Airlines of both countries can now carry out two flights per week from Moscow to Baku and four times per week from Moscow to Yerevan

Flights from Moscow to Yerevan resume on February 15

Flights from Moscow to Baku resume on February 17

In March 2020, Russia suspended all commercial passenger flights abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic

Russian civil aviation officials announced that Russian Federation is resuming scheduled commercial flights with Armenia and Azerbaijan, previously suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, starting today.



Airlines of both countries can now carry out two flights per week from Moscow to Baku and four times per week from Moscow to Yerevan. Russia’s Aeroflot announced its plans to carry out four flights per week to Yerevan starting on February 15, and two flights per week to Baku, starting on February 17.

Currently, tourists are allowed entry to Armenia, but are required to have a PCR test made no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Entry to Azerbaijan, however, is currently closed for tourists. Only diplomats, foreigners with relatives with Azerbaijani citizenship, foreigners with work or residence permit and students are allowed entry, but must have a PCR test made no more than 48 hours prior to departure.

In March 2020, Russia suspended all commercial passenger flights abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic. In September, Russia stopped carrying our repatriation flights. Currently, airlines are allowed to carry out cargo and passenger flights; however, entry rules for passengers differ between countries.