Russian budget Pobeda Airlines resumes Moscow-Milan flights

Russian budget air carrier Pobeda (Victory) announced that it will relaunch air service to Italy’s Milan-Bergamo starting March 26, the airline said in its newsletter to the customers.



Regular flights between Russia and Italy have been suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, carriers can perform cargo-and-passenger flights, with only certain groups of people able to buy tickets for them.

In case of Italy, Italian residents, Russians holding EU residence permits, high-qualified medical workers, students, diplomatic servants, or people requiring medical help may enter the country now.