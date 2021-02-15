Web Analytics Made Easy - StatCounter
Russian budget Pobeda Airlines resumes Moscow-Milan flights

Pobeda is resuming flights to Milan (Bergamo). Moscow-Milan (Bergamo) flights will be performed from March 26, 2021, on Fridays

Harry Johnson Harry JohnsonFebruary 15, 2021 23:14
  • Pobeda to resume flights to Milan Bergamo in March
  • Moscow-Milan flights will be performed flown on Fridays
  • Pobeda made announcement in its mailout to passengers

Russian budget air carrier Pobeda (Victory) announced that it will relaunch air service to Italy’s Milan-Bergamo starting March 26, the airline said in its newsletter to the customers.

“Pobeda is resuming flights to Milan (Bergamo). Moscow-Milan (Bergamo) flights will be performed from March 26, 2021, on Fridays,” the company said.

Regular flights between Russia and Italy have been suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, carriers can perform cargo-and-passenger flights, with only certain groups of people able to buy tickets for them.

In case of Italy, Italian residents, Russians holding EU residence permits, high-qualified medical workers, students, diplomatic servants, or people requiring medical help may enter the country now.

