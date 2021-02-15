Turkish government extends Fraport TAV Antalya’s Airport concession by two years

Payment of the annual concession fee deferred for 2022 to 2024

Fraport AG has been a dedicated and reliable partner in managing and developing Antalya Airport (AYT).

AYT served nearly 35.5 million in 2019, reaching an all-time record number of passengers

Fraport AG welcomes the Turkish government’s decision to extend the current concession for managing Antalya Airport by two years to the end of 2026 and to defer payment of the annual concession fee for 2022 to 2024. This agreement will help the Fraport TAV Antalya joint venture to relaunch Antalya Airport on a steady course, maintaining continuity during such a critical time in aviation.



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

For more than two decades, Fraport AG has been a dedicated and reliable partner in managing and developing Antalya Airport (AYT). Over the years, Fraport TAV Antalya has attracted more airlines and routes, and enhanced the passenger experience. Antalya has become the international gateway to Turkey’s largest and most important tourism region – and one of the leading destinations in the Mediterranean. Fraport also looks forward to the opportunity of continuing its Antalya partnership in the decades ahead.

Since early 2020 and continuing in 2021, the global pandemic and the resulting travel restrictions have severely impacted aviation. In close cooperation with all authorities, Fraport TAV Antalya responded quickly by implementing comprehensive Covid-19 hygiene and heath protection measures for travelers while maintaining operational capabilities. Recovery from the Covid-19 related traffic losses requires continuity and commitment, along with time and patience from all stakeholders.

AYT served nearly 35.5 million in 2019, reaching an all-time record number of passengers. In 2020, Antalya’s traffic dropped by nearly 73 percent year-on-year to about 9.7 million, amid the impact of the global pandemic.