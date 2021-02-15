Another earthquake strikes off the coast of Japan

National Meteorological Office has warned that aftershocks are possible during the week

5.6-magnitude earthquake struck on February 15

The epicenter of the earthquake was located southeast of the city of Sendai

There were no reports of casualties or structural damage

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck on February 15 off the coast of Japan.



The source of the earthquake was at a depth of about 60 kilometers. The epicenter was located southeast of the city of Sendai. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damages. No tsunami warning was issued.

Earlier, a powerful earthquake struck on the evening of February 13 in the Pacific Ocean northeast of the Japanese prefecture of Fukushima. The tremors were felt in no less than 10 prefectures in the northern, northeastern and central parts of the country. As a result of the earthquake, more than 150 people were injured.

The National Meteorological Office has warned that aftershocks are possible during the week. The earthquake itself, according to Japanese seismologists, was the aftershock of the earthquake that occurred on March 11, 2011.

After the incident in Japan, the operation of six thermal power plants in the north-east of the country was suspended.