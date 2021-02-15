Elephants are starving in Thailand and Tourism is to Blame
Besides people also Elephants are fighting for survival. This is true in resort cities like Pattaya, Thailand.
- Return of tourists to Thailand has not started due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis
- Elephants in Thailand are often tourism attractions
- Elephants are starving and are getting ill in Pattaya due to the usually vital tourism industry not creating revenue
Too weak to stand, Elephants in the Thai resort town of Pattaya are treated with intravenous fluids and medicine for skin sores because they had been sleeping on one side for too long.
No tourists means no income for the elephant sanctuary. No money means no food for the elephants. It costs about $60 a day to feed an elephant in Thailand.
According to a report in the Pattaya Mail, a Veterinarian Phadet Siridamrong, owner of Nernplubwan Animal Hospital, responded to the Krating Lai Elephant Garden Feb. 12 after 50-year-old Khunpan became unable to stand. He said the elephant has not been getting enough to eat and has become too weak.
Elephants are falling ill as well and the Thai Elephant Alliance Association was called for assistance. The alliance was able to arrange for a sick pachyderm from the camp to be transferred to a specialized elephant hospital in Surin.
The national symbol of Thailand, elephants are admired for their strength, endurance and intelligence. They have long had a role in Thai society; elephants were used in warfare centuries ago, and they also hauled logs and farm produce.
The same situation may be true in other parts of the kingdom.