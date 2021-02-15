Abu Dhabi or Dubai to Melbourne flights history for the moment

Melbourne is a city known for conventions, fireworks and an active lifestyle. Not at this time. COVID-19 also turned this Australian city into a ghost town.

Melbourne in Victoria, Australia is in a new lock-down due to a fresh Coronavirus outbreak International flights to Melbourne, including from the UAE are suspended. Australian Open Tennis Tournament will take place

Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi and Emirates from Dubai are suspending flights to Melbourne, Australia after new lockdown measures were introduced in the Australian State of Victoria.



All of greater Melbourne, including Melbourne Airport, were declared a coronavirus hot spot. The state entered a five-day lockdown to respond to the Covid-19 outbreak that has been linked to the Holiday Inn Melbourne Airport quarantine hotel. This measure was put in place Friday.

Following the announcement, Emirates and Etihad Airways are suspending all commercial passenger flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Melbourne. A relaunch is not expected until March.

The five-day lockdown will be enforced across Victoria state to prevent the virus spreading from the state capital, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Only international flights that were already in the air when the lockdown was announced will be allowed to land at Melbourne Airport. Schools and many businesses will be closed. Residents are ordered to stay at home except to exercise and for essential purposes.

The Australian Open tennis tournament will be allowed to continue but without spectators.