Happy Valentines: 13,000 tons of flowers sent to Ecuador

Colombians fell in love with Ecuador and LATAM Group was able to come to the rescue

LATAM Cargo Group had a positive performance during the 2021 Valentine’s Day season, which, together with Mother’s Day (April and May) represents the peak of the fresh flower export activity. In 2021, the company carried 7% more flowers than in 2020, totaling more than 13,200 tons.



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

The good figures are due to LATAM Group’s uninterrupted operations in Colombia and Ecuador, despite the big challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of capacity. In fact, the Group has increased its online offering to satisfy the needs of its customers –in this case flower producers– who depend on connectivity and exports to sustain their businesses.

For example, during the season that began three weeks before Valentine’s Day –January 18 through February 09– LATAM Group took off some 225 times from Bogota, Medellin and Quito with their loads of roses, spray roses, alstroemeria and gerberas from Colombia, and roses, gypsophila and alstroemeria from Ecuador to the United States.

Miami is the main transit destination for fresh flowers and is also one of the world’s largest distribution hubs and home to the cargo operations of LATAM Airlines Group. From here, flowers are distributed primarily towards North America and Europe.

Compared to a regular period, in Colombia the company carried 7% more tons per week during the Valentine’s Day season, successfully serving the demand from the flower sector.

In Quito, Ecuador, capacity was added to transport the flower production to Miami, increasing the number of tons carried each week by 7%, and raising capacity to Amsterdam (The Netherlands), the second destination for Ecuadorian flowers.

“It is in times of difficulty like the current pandemic that our commitment to our customers is demonstrated. Not only do we offer the best transporting options by prioritizing the use of all-cargo aircraft and adding passenger aircraft for transporting flowers exclusively. We also added new frequencies to take fresh flowers from Colombia and Ecuador to the world, thus supporting our customers’ businesses,” commented Claudio Torres, Commercial Vice President for South America at LATAM Cargo Group.

Production zones

While flowers are produced in different zones across the country, in Colombia the region of Cundinamarca near Bogota accounts for 76% of this perishable, followed by Antioquia with 24%.

In Ecuador, the main producing zones are Pichincha and the inter-Andean region of Cotopaxi.