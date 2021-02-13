Strong earthquake strikes New Britain region, Papua New Guinea
Strong Magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck New Britain region, Papua New Guinea today.
|Preliminary Earthquake Report
|Magnitude
|6.0
|Date-Time
|13 Feb 2021 15:33:58 UTC 14 Feb 2021 01:33:58 near epicenter
|Location
|7.293S 149.397E
|Depth
|51 km
|Distances
|121.3 km (75.2 mi) S of Kandrian, Papua New Guinea 207.3 km (128.5 mi) NE of Popondetta, Papua New Guinea 209.4 km (129.8 mi) SSW of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea 272.7 km (169.1 mi) ESE of Lae, Papua New Guinea 296.0 km (183.5 mi) E of Wau, Papua New Guinea
|Location Uncertainty
|Horizontal: 9.0 km; Vertical 4.4 km
|Parameters
|Nph = 69; Dmin = 1002.1 km; Rmss = 0.96 seconds; Gp = 43°
There were no reports of casualties or damage so far. No tsunami warning was issued
