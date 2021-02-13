Strong earthquake strikes New Britain region, Papua New Guinea

Web Analytics Made Easy - StatCounter
Harry Johnson Harry JohnsonFebruary 13, 2021 16:30
Strong Magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck New Britain region, Papua New Guinea today.

Preliminary Earthquake Report
Magnitude6.0
Date-Time13 Feb 2021 15:33:58 UTC 14 Feb 2021 01:33:58 near epicenter
Location7.293S 149.397E
Depth51 km
Distances121.3 km (75.2 mi) S of Kandrian, Papua New Guinea 207.3 km (128.5 mi) NE of Popondetta, Papua New Guinea 209.4 km (129.8 mi) SSW of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea 272.7 km (169.1 mi) ESE of Lae, Papua New Guinea 296.0 km (183.5 mi) E of Wau, Papua New Guinea
Location UncertaintyHorizontal: 9.0 km; Vertical 4.4 km
ParametersNph = 69; Dmin = 1002.1 km; Rmss = 0.96 seconds; Gp = 43°

There were no reports of casualties or damage so far. No tsunami warning was issued

