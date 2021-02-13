Moscow airports: Three flights cancelled, over 50 flights delayed due to snowstorm

Heavy snowfall started in Moscow in the second part of Thursday and may last until February 14

According to the data on online boards of Moscow airports, over fifty flights have been delayed or arrived behind schedule, and another3 flights have been cancelled in Russia’s capital on Saturday due to heavy snowfall.



As of 8:40 am Moscow time, 21 flights have been delayed in Sheremetyevo International Airport, and five – in Vnukovo Airport. Two flights have been cancelled and 36 delayed in Domodedovo Airport, whereas in Zhukovsky Airport one flight has been cancelled and one delayed.

