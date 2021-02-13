7.1 Earthquake in Japan
A 7.1 strong earthquake was measured off the East Coast of Japan hits Miyagi, Fukushima prefectures in northeastern Japan. There is no possibility of a tsunami.
The earthquake was measured at 11.07 pm Saturday night, February 13.
The earthquake lasted for about 1 minute and was felt in Chiba, Saitama and surrounding regions.
There are no reports of injuries, death or major damages yet
