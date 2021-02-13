All Natural COVID Medicine Saves African Tourism Board Chairman’s life

A natural medicine already around for years may be the African response to COVID-19. The World Tourism Network today facilitated a zoom meeting today with Mr. Cuthbert Ncube, Chairman of the African Tourism Board who said this medicine saved his life.



A new COVID-19 medicine based on traditional and natural ingredients healed Cuthbert Ncube, African Tourism Board Chairman from a serious case of a COVID-19 infection Tourism Leaders of the World Tourism Network (WTN) including former UNWTO Secretary General met on a zoom call today to discuss. Watch the Q&A. The Big Pharma industry may not like such a development. African Tourism Board (ATB) and World Tourism Network Executives (WTN) plan to discuss with Ivory Coast officials on how to help with awareness and distribution.

Cuthbert Ncube is the Chairman of the African Tourism Board. He said today a natural medicine by the name of BJ 12 developed by a team of researchers under the leadership o Abidjan based Dr Diamana saved his live.

Cuthbert said on a zoom call today. “It is a syrup drink you take two bottles a day one in the morning and one in the evening. I am feeling good and strong just working on gaining my strength.”

Tourism leaders from around the world came together today on a zoom session organized by eTurboNews, Livestream.travel for the World Tourism Network.

POSITIVE COVID-19 TEST RESULT

The reason for global leaders including Dr. Taleb Rifai, former UNWTO Secretary-General, Alain St. Ange, former Minister of Tourism Seychelles, Dr. Peter Tarlow, world known tourism safety and security expert from Texas, USA coming together with other senior tourism leaders from around the world, was to listen to Cuthbert Ncube. His story was facsinating and may be a break through in the fight against the Coronavirus.

Cuthbert received a COVID-19 test on January 12 in Pretoria. He was booked on a flight from Johannesburg to Abidjan on January 13 to meet with the Ivory Coast minister of tourism to discuss the UNWTO election for Secretary – General. Ivory Coast is a member of the UNWTO Executive Council.

Even though Cuthbert felt well at the time, his COVID-19 test came back positive. As a result the ATB chairman went home to isolate.

Unfortunately, Cuthbert developed serious symptoms including loss of appetite, problems breathing, and high fever. He completely lost his voice trying to breathe.

When Mr. Ncube had to cancel his trip to Ivory Coast, Dr Diamana from Cote D’ivoire immediately shipped bottles of his COVID-19 syrup to South Africa. When it arrived on January 22 at Cuthbert’s Pretoria home he was literally fighting for his life.

The Chairman of the African Tourism Cuthbert Ncube told eTurboNews:

“I received the medication on the 22nd of January 2021 I immediately started to take the medicine the BJ 12 Syrup from Dr Diamana from Cote D’Ivoire following the instruction by his Director of External Relations Mr Grah. I took the syrup as instructed and in days afterwards I got cured.

As am relating to you now my appetite is 75 % back. I have started my regular exercises daily, my energy is coming back. Today I am really feeling much much better.”

In the meantime, Mr. Ncube arranged for some bottles to be shipped to another tourism professional sick with COVID-19. This person is in the Kingdom of Eswatini. He also improved from a very serious situation.

Mr. Cuthbert is convinced this all natural African product could be the African contribution in the fight against pandemic .

Tourism professionals in today’s discussion agree. It can be expected that the big Pharma industry may not like such a development competing with a non chemical natural product that cost little.