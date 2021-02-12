New Mexican Caribbean flights prove tourist confidence in destination

New flight routes from different parts of the world allows, despite the adversities, the consolidation of the Mexican Caribbean's economic reactivation



Cozumel and Cancun launch new flight routes

Quintana Roo has the necessary health prevention protocols in place to provide certainty and safety to visitors

Mexican Caribbean continues its tourism re-opening with more new flight routes

The Mexican Caribbean continues its tourist reactivation with the arrival of new flight routes from different parts of the world, which allows, despite the adversities, the consolidation of the state’s economic reactivation.

Cozumel Island has three new flights from different airlines: American Airlines‘ route from Philadelphia, with a weekly frequency (Saturdays). After six years of absence, Frontier Airlines returns with a new flight from Denver, starting on February 13 with frequencies on Saturdays. And Southwest resumes daily flights from Houston starting March 11.

As for Cancun, air connectivity from Europe will be reinforced with the arrival of the TAP flight from Lisbon, Portugal, on March 27, with three weekly frequencies. The connection with Spain through Evelop also returns on March 8 from Madrid with a weekly flight and will increase frequencies with up to three flights for the summer; in addition, the airline Orbest returns at the end of March with a weekly frequency from Lisbon. Air France, Edelweiss, British Airlines and Lufthansa also continue to fly to the Mexican Caribbean.

In addition, Frontier announced new routes to Cancun from Orlando on February 11 with four flights a week: from Miami starting March 7 with five weekly frequencies and from Cincinnati starting March 13, arriving on Saturdays. Southwest will launch a daily route from Phoenix to Cancun on March 11.

Chetumal continues to be well-connected with routes from Guadalajara with Volaris, and from Mexico City with Aeromexico, Viva Aerobus and Volaris.

The Quintana Roo Tourism Board, led by Darío Flota, together with ASUR executives, continues to hold meetings with representatives of U.S. airlines, with whom they are sharing information related to the health prevention actions being carried out in the state.

“We are still in close communication with the airlines to dispel their doubts and share all available information with them, such as access to the tests required by some countries to re-enter their territory; we generate confidence in them thanks to the actions carried out in the state with the Mexican Caribbean Clean & Safe Check Certification, in addition to the effort made by the private initiative to provide the tests, both PCR and antigen, even within their hotels,” said Darío Flota, director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Board.

As the global pandemic continues to evolve some openings are subject to change. We encourage you to follow your country’s recommendations to have a safe vacation when planning your next trip to the Mexican Caribbean.



