Embraer delivers 130 jets in 2020

Although deliveries accelerated during the fourth quarter of 2020 relative to the three previous quarters, they were heavily impacted, mostly in commercial aviation, due to COVID-19 pandemic

Harry Johnson Harry JohnsonFebruary 12, 2021 19:16
  • Embraer delivered 71 jets in the Q4 of 2020
  • Embraer’s deliveries accelerated during the fourth quarter of 2020
  • As of December 31, Embraer order backlog totaled $14.4 billion

Embraer delivered 71 jets in the fourth quarter of 2020, of which 28 were commercial aircraft and 43 were executive jets (23 light and 20 large), which represents a decrease of 10 aircraft in the quarter in comparison with 4Q19.

Embraer delivered a total of 130 jets in 2020, comprised of 44 commercial aircraft and 86 executive jets (56 light and 30 large), which represents a decrease of almost 35% compared to 2019, when 198 jets were delivered.

Although deliveries accelerated during the fourth quarter of 2020 relative to the three previous quarters, they were heavily impacted, mostly in commercial aviation, due to COVID-19 pandemic. As of December 31, the firm order backlog totaled USD 14.4 billion.

Deliveries by Segment4Q202020
Commercial Aviation2844
EMBRAER 175 (E175)2132
EMBRAER 190 (E190)1
EMBRAER 190-E2 (E190-E2)14
EMBRAER 195-E2 (E190-E2)67
Executive Aviation4386
Phenom 10016
Phenom 3002250
Light Jets2356
Legacy 6501
Legacy 50011
Praetor 500610
Praetor 6001318
Large Jets2030
TOTAL71130

During 4Q20, Embraer Executive Jets delivered the first of the Praetor 600 fleet to Flexjet, the Praetor fleet launch customer. The business unit also announced a collaboration with Porsche to create Duet, a limited-edition Embraer Phenom 300E aircraft and Porsche 911 Turbo S car pairing.

In commercial aviation, the Belarusian national air carrier Belavia took delivery of its first E195-E2 jet. Congo Airways placed a firm order for two E195-E2 jets, in addition to their existing two aircraft order for the smaller E190-E2. This new firm order was included in Embraer’s 2020 fourth quarter backlog.

Embraer Defense & Security delivered the fourth C-390 Millennium multi-mission medium airlifter to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) in the fourth quarter. All 28 units of the aircraft ordered by FAB are equipped to perform aerial refueling missions, with the designation KC-390 Millennium. Embraer also delivered the first two modernized EMB 145 AEW&C (Airborne Early Warning and Control) aircraft, designated E-99, to FAB. Three additional E-99 aircraft will be modernized as part of the contract.

Embraer announced the completion and delivery of the first European conversion of a Legacy 450 to a Praetor 500 for an undisclosed customer. The conversion was performed at the Embraer Executive Jets Service Center at Le Bourget International Airport, in Paris, France.

Backlog – Commercial Aviation (December 31, 2020)
Aircraft TypeFirm OrdersOptionsDeliveriesFirm Order Backlog
E170191191
E175798291666132
E1905685653
E195172172
E190-E22261157
E195-E21534714139
Total1,9043991,623281
