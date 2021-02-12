AIANTA introduces new Tribal Relations & Outreach Department

Long-term AIANTA employee Gail Chehak will head the new department which is charged with identifying and cultivating strategic organizational partnerships



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

New department was created to further organization’s goals in identifying and cultivating strategic partnerships

New department is also responsible for growing the organization’s membership base

The new department was established effective January 18, 2021

The American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA) is celebrating the formation of a new department, the Tribal Relations & Outreach Department, which was created to further the organization’s goals in identifying and cultivating strategic partnerships.

The department will be headed by long-term AIANTA employee Gail Chehak, who was promoted to Tribal Relations & Outreach Manager after serving nearly eight years as AIANTA’s Membership & Outreach Coordinator.

“Gail has done an outstanding job of coordinating a targeted outreach program to tribal nations and Native-owned businesses, while gathering essential information on tribal tourism efforts throughout the country,” said Sherry L. Rupert, AIANTA CEO. “The intel collected has been particularly impactful during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Gail provided a direct conduit between tribes and AIANTA, reminding them that there are resources available to them as they create recovery programs for their cultural heritage tourism programming.”

In addition to identifying and cultivating strategic partnerships, the new department is also responsible for growing the organization’s membership base and increasing the content of and participation in AIANTA’s consumer website.

“I encourage you all to reach out and congratulate Gail and while you do, be sure to set up a virtual call with her to keep AIANTA apprised of your efforts in developing and growing your cultural heritage tourism programming,” said Rupert.

The new department was established effective January 18, 2021.